Yamuna River recedes below warning level after overflowing in Delhi again

As per the Central Water Commission's (CWC) website, the water level of the Yamuna River stood at 204.2 metres at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi at 9 am on Thursday.

The water level of the Yamuna River has come below the warning level after breaching the danger mark in Delhi earlier this week. As of 9 am on Thursday, August 17, the water level was recorded to be at 204.42 metres in the national capital.

Notably, the danger mark of the river stands at 205.33 metres and was breached for a brief period on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Yamuna River followed a downward trend after rising due to torrential rain in its upper catchment areas.

Meanwhile, visuals from Delhi's Old Yamuna Bridge or Loha Pul this morning showed the Yamuna overflowing.

#WATCH | Delhi: Yamuna continues to overflow; latest morning visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/QCCR8boqfe — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

As per CNBC-TV18's earlier reporting, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the danger mark of 204.50 metres at 3 pm on Tuesday and rapidly rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warning for Delhi or the surrounding National Capital Region. An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued in some districts of Odisha on the east coast.

Heavy rains and flash floods in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have led to an abundance of rainwater in the Yamuna River's upper catchment area. While no major warning has been issued in the two states, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh is up to 71 at a cost of nearly Rs 10,000 crore, as per Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Speaking on the flash floods in his state that washed away homes, Sukhu said, "The river didn't enter the houses, the houses entered the river."