Yamuna River has crossed the 'low-level flood' mark and the flood water reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal. Visuals shared on social media showed that a garden located behind the Taj Mahal was submerged in flood water.

Water levels of Yamuna reached the mark of 495.8 feet on Monday. The last time the waters reached the world heritage site was during the floods of 1978.

“The Taj Maha l was developed in such a way that water cannot enter the main mausoleum even during high floods. The last time the Yamuna touched the back wall of the Taj Mahal was during high floods in 1978,” Prince Vajpayee, conservation assistant at ASI told media, Moneycontrol reported.

The rising water level of the Yamuna River is also reaching other monuments, including the Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh and Kala Gumbad which are currently not at risk, according to the ASI.

As per an NDTV report, the water has entered the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula's tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal.

Visuals shared on social media showed the flooded areas near the monument and the submerged garden.

Fortunately, the resilience and ingenious design of the Taj Mahal are capable of protecting itself from floods. According to Prince Vajpayee, the main mausoleum was created to withstand floods and it is planned in such a way that the water could not enter the main structure.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, officials have set up barricades around the Yamuna River ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra to the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal to avoid floods.

Relief preparedness has also been ramped up in the rest of Agra with relief camps being set up amid the flood-like situation.

“We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert,” Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue), told news agency PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, the District Magistrate of Agra Navneet Chahal inspected the low-lying areas of the city and directed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the people at risk.