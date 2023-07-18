Yamuna River has crossed the 'low-level flood' mark and the flood water reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal. Visuals shared on social media showed that a garden located behind the Taj Mahal was submerged in flood water.
The Yamuna River has crossed the 'low-level flood' mark of 495 feet in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with the flood water reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal for the first time in 45 years. Visuals shared on social media showed that a garden located behind the Taj Mahal was submerged in flood water. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has assured that there is no threat to the monument as it is designed to withstand floods.
Water levels of Yamuna reached the mark of 495.8 feet on Monday. The last time the waters reached the world heritage site was during the floods of 1978.
“The Taj Mahal was developed in such a way that water cannot enter the main mausoleum even during high floods. The last time the Yamuna touched the back wall of the Taj Mahal was during high floods in 1978,” Prince Vajpayee, conservation assistant at ASI told media, Moneycontrol reported.
The rising water level of the Yamuna River is also reaching other monuments, including the Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh and Kala Gumbad which are currently not at risk, according to the ASI.
As per an NDTV report, the water has entered the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula's tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal.
Visuals shared on social media showed the flooded areas near the monument and the submerged garden.
Fortunately, the resilience and ingenious design of the Taj Mahal are capable of protecting itself from floods. According to Prince Vajpayee, the main mausoleum was created to withstand floods and it is planned in such a way that the water could not enter the main structure.
Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, officials have set up barricades around the Yamuna River ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra to the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal to avoid floods.
Relief preparedness has also been ramped up in the rest of Agra with relief camps being set up amid the flood-like situation.
“We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert,” Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue), told news agency PTI.
Earlier on Sunday, the District Magistrate of Agra Navneet Chahal inspected the low-lying areas of the city and directed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the people at risk.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 6:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read