Sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan assigned to court handling MP, MLA cases

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 2:45:10 PM IST (Updated)

The sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan has been assigned to a court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM). The matter has been listed on June 27.

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court assigned the sexual harassment case against Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) which deals with cases of MPs and MLAs. The matter has been listed on June 27.

The ACMM had heard the application filed by the wrestlers seeking a court-monitored probe in the matter. The court had called for a status report on the matter. The hearing on the application is already fixed for June 27.
Last week, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Bhushan in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by a few wrestlers. Police said "no corroborative evidence has been found" against Singh to "indicate the commission of an offence under the section of POCSO". It, therefore, recommended the cancellation of the POCSO case before the Patiala House Court.
