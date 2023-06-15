Wrestlers vs WFI case | Delhi Police recommends dropping POCSO charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestlers VS WFI | A lawyer said the chargesheet has been filed under Sections 354 (criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman), 354D (punishment for stalking) and 345A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by a few wrestlers. Police said "no corroborative evidence has been found" against Singh to "indicate commission of offence under section of POCSO" and recommended cancellation of the POCSO case before the Patiala House Court.

"A cancellation report (was filed) on the basis of the statement of the father of the alleged victim and the victim," Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, was quoted by ANI as saying. Earlier in June, the lone minor among seven female wrestlers had reportedly withdrawn her complaint of sexual harassment against Singh. However, a few reports quoted her father as saying that the information is "fake".

What exactly the Delhi police chargesheet says

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava informed that the chargesheet against Singh has been filed under Sections 354 (uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outrage her modesty), 354D (punishment for stalking) and 345A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This chargesheet was lodged on the basis of a complaint from other wrestlers.

Addressing the POCSO matter involving allegations from a minor, The Delhi Police said in a statement that "after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 CrPC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself".

The cancellation report was filed in the minor’s case in Delhi Patiala House Court. A Cancellation Report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found. The next hearing in the matter related to the POCSO Act has been posted on July 4, while the hearing on the chargesheet will take place on June 22.

The chargesheet mentioning digital documents and several annexures was filed by the Delhi Police in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday. A chargesheet was also filed for offences under Sections 109, 354, 354A and and 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC against accused Vinod Tomar who is a suspended assistant secretary of the WFI.

Section 209 of the IPC says that "if there is no specific provision of punishment provided with the abetment of an offense then that particular offense shall be punished with the original punishment of the offense".

What's next for Brij Bhushan

The situation is expected to become easier for Brij Bhushan if the court decides to cancel the POCSO case against him. Singh would be now able to seek an anticipatory bail in this particular case after chargesheet is taken cognisance. He might also argue that since he has not been arrested during the investigation, he can apply for a bail, News 18 reported.

Wrestlers protest | What happened in the past

The development came as several protesting wrestlers threatened to resume their protest if a chargesheet was not filed by the specified period. They accused Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers, including a minor.

Last week, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and assured the agitating wrestlers that the chargesheet in the case would be filed by June 15. "Since the minister has assured the wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case will be filed by June 15 (Thursday), we will abide by it," said a senior police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

After his meeting on June 7, Thakur said in a press conference that the wrestlers had suggested that the chargesheet in the case be filed by June 15 and the WFI elections be held by June 30 . The wrestlers had also suggested that an Internal Complaints Committee of WFI headed by a woman be formed. All these proposals were agreed to unanimously by the Sports Minister.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also wrote to wrestling federations of five nations seeking details in connection with the alleged incidents of sexual harassment by Singh. However, their reply is awaited. "Once these are received, a supplementary chargesheet would be filed in the case," officials said. The notices were sent seeking photos and video of the tournaments and the CCTV footage of the places where the wrestlers stayed during their matches, they said.

Following the assurance, the protesters suspended their agitation till June 15. In another key decision, the government also agreed not to allow Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed three terms as president, and his associates to contest elections as per the wrestlers' demand. However, Bhushan said earlier he would run for the Kaisarganj seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.