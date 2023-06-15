CNBC TV18
Wrestlers vs WFI case | Delhi Police recommends dropping POCSO charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

By Dhananjay Khatri   | Shivani Bazaz  Jun 15, 2023 12:37:25 PM IST (Updated)

Last week, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and assured the agitating wrestlers that the chargesheet in the case would be filed by June 15.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by a few wrestlers. Police said "no corroborative evidence has been found" against Singh to "indicate commission of offence under section of POCSO" and recommended cancellation of the POCSO case before the Patiala House Court.

"In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A , 354D IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh..." the Delhi Police said in a statement.
The statement added, "In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 CrPC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself."
