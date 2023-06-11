Delhi Police demands visual evidence from female wrestlers in sexual harassment case

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, May 11, took a dig at the Delhi Police's request. Sibal remarked that victims of sexual assault must now be prepared to record the assaults they face.

Two prominent female wrestlers, who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been asked by the Delhi Police to provide visual evidence in the form of photos, audio recordings, and videos to support their claims.

The includes a specific mention of a photograph capturing a hug, which was highlighted in the filed First Information Report (FIR) , according to sources cited by The Indian Express.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, May 11, took a dig at the Delhi Police's request. Sibal remarked that victims of sexual assault must now be prepared to record the assaults they face.

In a tweet, Sibal commented, "Brij Bhushan investigation: Police wants video, audio, call recordings, WhatsApp chats as proof. Now victims should be ready to click on the camera and have someone ready to record the assault." He further added, "For that the assaults will have to take place after notice to victims!"

Earlier, the government had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge-sheet would be filed against Singh by June 15, which prompted them to temporarily halt their protest.

The Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Singh on April 28 at the Connaught Place police station. Several complainants have alleged that Singh made unwanted advances, promising to help them advance their careers in exchange for "sexual favors."

Singh has vehemently denied all the allegations, emphasising that even if a single accusation is proven, he would be prepared to face severe consequences.