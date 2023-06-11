CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsDelhi Police demands visual evidence from female wrestlers in sexual harassment case

Delhi Police demands visual evidence from female wrestlers in sexual harassment case

Delhi Police demands visual evidence from female wrestlers in sexual harassment case
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 11, 2023 2:56:44 PM IST (Published)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, May 11, took a dig at the Delhi Police's request. Sibal remarked that victims of sexual assault must now be prepared to record the assaults they face.

Two prominent female wrestlers, who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been asked by the Delhi Police to provide visual evidence in the form of photos, audio recordings, and videos to support their claims.

The includes a specific mention of a photograph capturing a hug, which was highlighted in the filed First Information Report (FIR), according to sources cited by The Indian Express.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, May 11, took a dig at the Delhi Police's request. Sibal remarked that victims of sexual assault must now be prepared to record the assaults they face.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X