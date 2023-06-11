Delhi Police demands visual evidence from female wrestlers in sexual harassment case

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, May 11, took a dig at the Delhi Police's request. Sibal remarked that victims of sexual assault must now be prepared to record the assaults they face.

Two prominent female wrestlers, who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been asked by the Delhi Police to provide visual evidence in the form of photos, audio recordings, and videos to support their claims.

The includes a specific mention of a photograph capturing a hug, which was highlighted in the filed First Information Report (FIR) , according to sources cited by The Indian Express.

