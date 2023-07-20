Wrestlers protest: Delhi court releases Brij Bhushan Singh on bail in sexual harassment case

A Delhi court granted bail to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, the main accused in a sexual harassment case involving Indian wrestlers.

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the main accused of sexually harassing Indian wrestlers in a case that has received widespread media attention. Singh has been forbidden from leaving the country without permission and the next date of hearing has been set for July 28.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on July 20 granted regular bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India, and Vinod Tomar Singh, the Federation's assistant secretary, in the sexual harassment case.

This case was registered based on complaints from several wrestlers.

The court provided bail to both individuals on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each.

However, while granting bail, the Court imposed several conditions, stating that the accused must not directly or indirectly influence the complainants or witnesses.

Additionally, they are not allowed to leave the country without prior permission from the court.

The BJP MP arrived at court earlier today in connection to the case today on interim bail and has now been granted regular bail.

The court has ordered Singh to not leave the country without permission of the court. The next date of hearing is next Friday, July 28, 2023, for scrutiny of documents.

The WFI chief was also spotted at the Parliament earlier today where both Houses commenced the Monsoon Session. Singh is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.