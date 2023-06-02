Brij Bhushan Singh denied permission for Ayodhya rally on June 5

Several prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, have been actively protesting since April 23, alleging sexual exploitation by Singh.

Brij Bhushan Singh, the BJP MP accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, was denied permission to organise a rally in Ayodhya by the district administration. According to an official statement, the June 5 rally was denied permission due to the simultaneous observance of World Environment Day.

Singh, who serves as both the BJP MP and the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has recently faced allegations of sexually abusing female wrestlers.

SP Gautam, the Circle Officer of Ayodhya, clarified that due to other scheduled events in observance of World Environment Day on June 5, the permission requested by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.