Groping, intimidation and stalking; Wrestlers’ FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh allege disturbing incidents

The wrestlers have accused Singh of groping them, inappropriately touching them on the pretext of checking their breath or while pretending to get a picture clicked, asking for sexual favours or facing repercussions in the upcoming trials and games.

Disturbing allegations have come to light against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Singh in the FIRs filed against him by eight wrestlers. The FIRs record more than 15 instances of alleged sexual harassment done by Singh. The eight wrestlers include Olympian Sakshi Mallik, Commonwealth champion, Vinesh Phogat and also a minor wrestler.

Brij Bhushan Singh has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention). He has also been booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the minor wrestler’s FIR. WFI secretary Vinod Tomar has also been named in the police FIR.

In the FIR filed by the minor wrestler’s father, he alleges that because of Singh’s behaviour and actions, his daughter is still distressed and never at peace. Minor’s father alleges that Singh had forcefully pulled the girl towards him and held her so tightly that she couldn’t move or free herself from his grip”. “Mr. Singh further deliberately slid his hand down her shoulder and brushed his hand against her breasts,” her father said, in the FIR.

“My daughter, a young wrestler, is at the beginning of her career. She couldn’t muster the courage to face a sexual predator like the accused and as such could not make a complaint or raise these issues with the Federation as the Federation is totally under the control of the accused and works as per his dictates,” the victim’s father said in the FIR.

The wrestlers have accused Singh of groping them, inappropriately touching them on the pretext of checking their breath or while pretending to get a picture clicked, asking for sexual favours or facing repercussions in the upcoming trials and games.

One of the complainants said in the FIR that, “When I was training, the accused called me separately, to which I refused since the accused was also touching other girls inappropriately. However, he called me again, pulled up my t-shirt and touched my belly on the pretext of checking my breath.”

Another adult wrestler noted in her FIR that, “Singh came and stood alongside me… To my shock and surprise, I suddenly felt a hand on my buttock. I immediately looked back and to my horror, it was the accused who had committed the act. I was stunned by the actions of the accused which were highly indecent and objectionable and without my consent. I immediately tried to move away from that spot in order to protect myself from further inappropriate touching by the accused. However, when I tried moving away, I was forcibly held by the accused. Somehow I managed to get free.”

Singh has also been accused of stalking and asking for sexual favours in return of supplements. “He also offered to buy me supplements which I may require as an athlete in exchange for sexual favours,” another wrestler alleged.

The wrestlers have also said that they were punished if they revolted against the powerful ‘neta ji’ and the sports authorities worked according to him.

“When I requested my chief coach for a leave, instead of protecting me he shrugged off the responsibility and replied: Tumko khud netaji se milna padega aur uske baad jo bhi action hoga, uske liye tum khud zimmedar hoge (You will have to meet Netaji yourself, and you will be responsible for the consequences thereafter),” a wrestler notes in her FIR.

Singh has also been accused of indecency and creating a hostile environment for the wrestlers. The wrestlers have said that Singh would allegedly be moving around in a lungi in the area where wrestlers would stay in hotels.

“We never left our rooms alone because of the fear of being caught alone by the accused,” a wrestler claims.

Charges of stalking have also been levelled against Singh by the wrestlers. “The accused started calling my mother to further contact me and harass me,” says another complainant, who details that Brij Bhushan cleverly saved her mother’s contact at an earlier occasion when she used his phone to make a call to her family. “He would ask me inappropriate questions like “Main kaisa lag raha tha aaj?” (How was I looking today?),” a wrestler said in her testimony.