Wrestler protest: Sakshee Malikkh alleges pressure on minor family, Delhi Police promises 'watertight' case

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh responded to the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh, stating that the protesting athletes will determine their next steps after the government addresses their demands. The chargesheet, comprising over 1,500 pages, was filed against Singh for offenses of sexual harassment and stalking, with over 200 statements from six female wrestlers as evidence.

At the same time, a Delhi police officer told the Times of India that they have made a watertight case in the FIR and not gone soft on the WFI president, in lieu of the under-18 complainant's retraction.

"While we couldn’t have proceeded further in the Pocso case after the under-18 complainant retracted her allegations, we have made a watertight case in the other FIR and not gone soft on the WFI president," the officer said, per a TOI report.

A 1,500-page chargesheet was filed against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for offences of sexual harassment and stalking by Delhi Police on June 15.

The chargesheet incorporates over 200 statements from six female wrestlers separately with supporting evidence in each, police sources said.

In her statement today, Malikkh also mentions the minor's case with POSCO charges, which was dropped upon Delhi Police's recommendation.

The police alleged that there was no corroborative evidence against Singh to "indicate the commission of offence" under POSCO i.e. the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

"In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family," Malikkh said.

The charge sheet filed by Delhi Police includes offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police will also be approaching the government within two days to cancel the FIR registered against the wrestlers in connection with the protest at Jantar Mantar.

After the government's approval, the FIR against the wrestlers will be withdrawn. The FIR was registered for rioting on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi.

