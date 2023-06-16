CNBC TV18
Wrestler protest: Sakshee Malikkh alleges pressure on minor family, Delhi Police promises 'watertight' case

Wrestler protest: Sakshee Malikkh alleges pressure on minor family, Delhi Police promises 'watertight' case

Wrestler protest: Sakshee Malikkh alleges pressure on minor family, Delhi Police promises 'watertight' case
Jun 16, 2023

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh responded to the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh, stating that the protesting athletes will determine their next steps after the government addresses their demands. The chargesheet, comprising over 1,500 pages, was filed against Singh for offenses of sexual harassment and stalking, with over 200 statements from six female wrestlers as evidence.

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Friday reacted to the chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan Singh and said that the protesting athletes will decide on the next course of action after their demands are met by the government.

At the same time, a Delhi police officer told the Times of India that they have made a watertight case in the FIR and not gone soft on the WFI president, in lieu of the under-18 complainant's retraction.
"While we couldn’t have proceeded further in the Pocso case after the under-18 complainant retracted her allegations, we have made a watertight case in the other FIR and not gone soft on the WFI president," the officer said, per a TOI report.
