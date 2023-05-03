India drops 11 places to rank 161 in World Press Freedom Index

In its analysis report, RSF mentions that the acquisition of media outlets by oligarchs who maintain close ties with political leaders "dangerously restricts the free flow of information" in nations.

India has slipped down to rank 161 out of 180 countries in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index as per the latest report by French news watchdog Reporters Without Borders. Last year, India stood at rank 150, which has now been replaced by Pakistan.

Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Portugal and Timor-Leste occupy the top 10 ranks in the World Press Freedom Index 2023.

Reporters Without Borders, or Reporters sans frontières (RSF) in French, has given India a ranking of 161/180 and a score of 36.62. In 2022, at rank 150, India had a press freedom score of 41. The organisation asserts that many journalists in India are forced to censor themselves due to extreme pressure.

ALSO READ | World Press Freedom Day 2023 — its significance when journalists are under fire globally

The organisation reports that one journalist has been killed in India since January 1, 2023, and a total of 10 have been detained as of today. The lone death refers to the murder of Mahanagri Times reporter Shashikant Warishe on February 28.

In its analysis report, RSF mentions that the acquisition of media outlets by oligarchs who maintain close ties with political leaders "dangerously restricts the free flow of information" in nations.

"This is particularly the case in “hybrid” regimes such as India (161st), where all the mainstream media are now owned by wealthy businessmen close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the RSF reports.

The report also refers to harassment campaigns led by Modi's "army of supporters who track down all online reporting regarded as critical of the government."

Stop detaining, imprisoning journalists: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Marking the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in an address called for a worldwide effort to stop the detention and imprisonment of journalists carrying out their duties.

“On this and every World Press Freedom Day, the world must speak with one voice - Stop the threats and attacks. Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs. Stop the lies and disinformation. Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers,” Guterres said in the message telecast in the UN General Assembly Hall here at a special event organised by UNESCO.

ALSO READ | New IT rules spark concerns over freedom of speech and press freedom

He exclaimed that freedom of the press across the world is under attack, noting that 67 media workers were killed in 2022, an "unbelievable" 50 percent increase over previous years.

“Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech, seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy," he said.

Singling out India during the keynote address, The New York Times' Chairman and Publisher AG Sulzberger said that autocrats across the world have used censorship, media repression and attacks on journalists to consolidate power.

"In India, authorities have raided newsrooms and treated journalists essentially as terrorists,” Sulzberger said.

About the World Press Freedom Index Report and RSF

The World Press Freedom Index Report is an annual report published by Reporters Without Borders, a non-governmental organization that advocates for freedom of the press worldwide.

The report ranks 180 countries based on their level of press freedom, taking into account factors such as censorship, media independence, and the safety of journalists.

The index is compiled using a questionnaire filled out by media professionals, lawyers, and other experts around the world, as well as data on abuses and violence against journalists.

The resulting rankings provide a snapshot of the state of press freedom around the world and are widely used by journalists, policymakers and civil society groups to monitor trends and advocate for greater freedom of expression.

With agency inputs.