India drops 11 places to rank 161 in World Press Freedom Index

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 3:10:15 PM IST (Published)

In its analysis report, RSF mentions that the acquisition of media outlets by oligarchs who maintain close ties with political leaders "dangerously restricts the free flow of information" in nations.

India has slipped down to rank 161 out of 180 countries in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index as per the latest report by French news watchdog Reporters Without Borders. Last year, India stood at rank 150, which has now been replaced by Pakistan.

Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Portugal and Timor-Leste occupy the top 10 ranks in the World Press Freedom Index 2023.
Reporters Without Borders, or Reporters sans frontières (RSF) in French, has given India a ranking of 161/180 and a score of 36.62. In 2022, at rank 150, India had a press freedom score of 41. The organisation asserts that many journalists in India are forced to censor themselves due to extreme pressure.
