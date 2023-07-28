World's largest museum Yuge Yugeen Bharat to come up in Delhi — All you need to know

The museum will cover an area of 1.17 lakh square metre with 950 rooms spread over a basement and three storeys.

The Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum – billed to be the world's largest museum – will be housed in the North and South blocks in New Delhi. The museum will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.

Here is all you need to know:

The museum will cover an area of 1.17 lakh square metre with 950 rooms spread over a basement and three storeys.

In May, the PM also launched a virtual walk-through of the upcoming museum on the occasion of the International Museum Expo at Pragati Maidan.

The eight thematic segments broadly include ancient Indian knowledge, ancient to medieval, medieval, medieval to transition phase, modern India, the colonial rule (when the Dutch, the British, the Portuguese and others came to India), the freedom struggle and the 100 years from 1947 onwards, including the vision ahead, a senior official told news agency PTI.

The virtual walkthrough of the museum provides a glimpse on how the galleries and gardens in it will appear once the project is completed. Ancient town planning systems, the Vedas, Upanishads, ancient medical knowledge, Mauryan to Gupta Empires, Vijayanagara Empire, Mughal Empire, and the rule of several other dynasties are mentioned in the walkthrough.

The National Museum building will become part of the Kartavya Path. All the ancient artefacts and other rich collections of the museum will be shifted to the buildings of the North and South Blocks.

Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of the National Museum building on May 12, 1955.

