World’s first cloned Pashmina goat dies in Kashmir

Mar 22, 2023

Noorie was born on March 9, 2012, to three mothers. While one provided the egg, another provided the DNA, and a third carried the cloned embryo to term. Noori’s birth was seen as a breakthrough in the cloning of endangered species.

The world’s first cloned Pashmina goat, Noori, died at the age of 11 years in Kashmir last week, The Rising Kashmir reported.

By successfully cloning the first rare female Pashmina goat, the scientists at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology’s (SKUAST) Kashmir accomplished a remarkable achievement in March 2012.
Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Riaz Ahmad Shah, Dr Syed Hilal Yaqoob, Dr Maajid Hassan Bhat, Dr Mujeeb Fazili, and Firdous Ahmad Khan from SKUAST’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry completed this scientific achievement in two years.
Noorie was born on March 9, 2012, to three mothers. While one provided the egg, another provided the DNA, and a third carried the cloned embryo to term.
Noori’s birth was seen as a breakthrough in the cloning of endangered species. The cloning of the Pashmina goat opened new doors for the preservation of unique and threatened species.
Pashmina goats are found in the Ladakh region at altitudes above 10,000 metres, where they can flourish in dry, chilly conditions. Months before winter really sets in, they begin to develop their undercoat. Rearers comb their woolly hair to take out the prized fibre, which is used to make Pashmina wool, a soft, delicate fibre valued highly in the market.
Kashmiri Pashmina shawls have a high demand not only in India but abroad as well. The price of a hand-woven shawl starts at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 and can go up to lakhs. According to government data, the exports of shawls from Kashmir stood at Rs 172.53 crore in 2020-21.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
