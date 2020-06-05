  • SENSEX
World Environment Day: Delhi-NCR’s citizens find the air quality ‘bad’, ‘very bad’

Updated : June 05, 2020 10:06 AM IST

An Air Pollution Awareness Survey by the Lung Care Foundation under the ‘Saaf Hawa Aur Naagrik’ (SHAN) project to mark the World Environment Day has thrown up some interesting findings.
The survey shows more than half or 57.7 percent rated the air quality as “bad” (36.2 percent) or “very bad” (21.5 percent).
A World Health Organization (WHO) study in 2018, found that 11 of 15 cities in the world with the maximum concentration of PM2.5 particles were in India.
