Healthcare World Bank praises efforts to arrest COVID-19 spread in Mumbai's Dharavi Updated : October 07, 2020 03:11 PM IST The first COVID-19 patient in Dharavi was detected on April 1, nearly three weeks after Mumbai recorded its maiden positive case on March 11. Dharavi's success stemmed from a combination of customised solutions, community involvement and perseverance.