World Bank to provide $200 million for power sector reforms in Himachal

The Himachal Power Sector Development Program is set to receive a substantial boost with a USD 200 million loan (equivalent to approximately Rs 1,600 crore) from the World Bank, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday, June 28.

This financial support aims to facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources in the state.

Alongside the state's own equity, the programme's total outlay will amount to Rs 2,000 crore. The World Bank funding is expected to be accessible from August 2023 for a duration of five years until 2028, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister.

Sukhu confirmed the approval of the programme by the World Bank Board on June 27, 2023, in Washington. The programme encompasses various initiatives focused on enhancing the utilisation of renewable energy, improving the reliability of the transmission and distribution grid, and strengthening the institutional capacities of the state's power utilities and agencies.

It also emphasises the promotion of integrated resource planning within the power sector.

Additionally, the program aims to pilot demand response management, enhance the technical utilisation of existing hydropower assets to facilitate greater integration with other renewable energy sources, and establish a unified trading platform.

Sukhu highlighted that the programme will facilitate the installation of new solar generation capacities of approximately 200 MW through Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) and Himachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (HIMURJA).

Furthermore, the programme will prioritise the strengthening of the power network within the state, with a particular focus on transmission by Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (HPPTCL) and distribution by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) in 13 towns.

This will optimise trading operations to meet the growing demand for electricity.

The program's overarching objective is to enhance the environmental and social systems applicable to the state's power sector, thereby improving monitoring and evaluation processes in these areas.