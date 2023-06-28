World Bank to provide $200 million for power sector reforms in Himachal

CNBC TV18
By Anand Singha  Jun 28, 2023 11:54:20 PM IST (Published)

The World Bank funding is expected to be accessible from August 2023 for a duration of five years until 2028, according to a statement issued by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.


The Himachal Power Sector Development Program is set to receive a substantial boost with a USD 200 million loan (equivalent to approximately Rs 1,600 crore) from the World Bank, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday, June 28.
This financial support aims to facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources in the state.
Alongside the state's own equity, the programme's total outlay will amount to Rs 2,000 crore. The World Bank funding is expected to be accessible from August 2023 for a duration of five years until 2028, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister.
