World Bank approves $1.5 bn in financing to support India’s low-carbon transition

The World Bank on June 29 approved $1.5 billion in financing to accelerate India’s development of low-carbon energy. The financing is expected to help India promote low-carbon energy by scaling up renewable energy, developing green hydrogen and stimulating climate finance for low-carbon energy investments.

While the country’s energy consumption per capita is only one-third of the global average, India’s energy demand is expected to grow rapidly as the economy expands. This calls for a phasing down of fossil-based energy sources in line with India’s goal of achieving net-zero by 2070.

Scaling up the production of renewable energy will accelerate the transition to low-carbon electricity and support the emergence and expansion of the green hydrogen sector.

The First Low-Carbon Energy Programmatic Development Policy Operation

– the first in a series of two envisaged operations- will support India in developing green hydrogen. The financing required to implement India’s energy transition is such that public sector funding alone will not be sufficient.

“The program will support the successful implementation of the National Green Hydrogen Mission that aims to stimulate $100 billion in private sector investment by 2030,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank Country Director for India. He adds, "the World Bank remains committed to supporting India’s low-carbon transition by complementing public financing and enabling private sector investments.”

The program aims to scale up renewable energy supply thereby reducing costs and improving grid integration. This will help India reach its committed 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The government plans to issue bids for 50 GW of renewable energy each year from FY23-24 to FY27-28, which will avoid carbon emissions of 40 million tons per annum by 2026.

The $1.44 billion loan is from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and is facilitated by a United Kingdom $1 billion backstop aimed at boosting the World Bank’s climate change financing to India. A $56.57 million credit from the International Developworld bankment Association (IDA) is from a recommitment of cancelled IDA credit balances.