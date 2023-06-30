CNBC TV18
World Bank approves $1.5 bn in financing to support India's low carbon transition

World Bank approves $1.5 bn in financing to support India’s low-carbon transition

World Bank approves $1.5 bn in financing to support India’s low-carbon transition
By Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 30, 2023 11:53:50 AM IST (Published)

The program aims to scale up renewable energy supply thereby reducing costs and improving grid integration. This will help India reach its committed 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The World Bank on June 29 approved $1.5 billion in financing to accelerate India’s development of low-carbon energy. The financing is expected to help India promote low-carbon energy by scaling up renewable energy, developing green hydrogen and stimulating climate finance for low-carbon energy investments.

While the country’s energy consumption per capita is only one-third of the global average, India’s energy demand is expected to grow rapidly as the economy expands. This calls for a phasing down of fossil-based energy sources in line with India’s goal of achieving net-zero by 2070.
Scaling up the production of renewable energy will accelerate the transition to low-carbon electricity and support the emergence and expansion of the green hydrogen sector.
