Work on sanitation never stops, says NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer

The nation succeeded in a Jan Andolan, people took to the cause. That was Swachh Bharat Mission-I and the second phase began in 2019-20 and the cause of sanitation has broadened, says Iyer.

NITI Aayog's recently-appointed CEO, Parameswaran Iyer spoke about the broadening scope of the sanitation and cleanliness campaign in the country at the Network 18 and Harpic’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon on the occasion of World Toilet Day on Saturday. Elaborating on the work done by the government in the first phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), and the areas of focus in the second phase of SBM, he said, “More work is to be done, the work on sanitation never stops."

Joining the telethon virtually, Iyer highlighted the success achieved under SBM-I and the road ahead while interacting with Shereen Bhan, Anand Narasimhan and Mission Swachhta aur Paani brand ambassador Akshay Kumar.

“The nation succeeded in a Jan Andolan, people took to the cause. That was Swachh Bharat Mission-I and now the second phase began in 2019-20. The cause of sanitation has broadened to solid waste management and liquid waste management in both urban and rural. But, clearly, more work to be done, the work on sanitation never stops,” said Iyer.

ALSO READ:

Iyer, who has spearheaded the execution of India's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, said that the biggest inspiration for the mission was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in his speech at the Red Fort on August 15, 2014, spoke about the indignity for women and girls who have to go out and defecate in the open and then he made a commitment and delivered on it.

The NITI Aayog CEO added that the initiative was further taken forward with all the state governments and there has been tremendous accomplishment so far.

Iyer, who took charge of NITI Aayog in July this year, said the think-tank works closely with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on taking the overall message of swachhta forward. He drew attention to the government's focus on putting the policy into action.

Akshay Kumar revealed that Iyer was the one who first introduced him to the Swachh Bharat Mission and made him an integral part of the campaign.

A grand 8-hour telethon under Mission Swachhta aur Paani is being held on World Toilet Day, November 19, to mobilise India for better sanitation. Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a Network 18 and Harpic initiative advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.