Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that the party will not be cowed by the CBI notice to his wife Rujira, asking her to join the probe in a coal pilferage case.

At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down. pic.twitter.com/U0YB6SC5b8 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 21, 2021

"We have full faith in the law of the land," he said, attaching a copy of the CBI notice in the tweet. Later in the day, the central probe agency also summoned Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir to join the probe.

Gambhir was served a notice at her south Kolkata residence, to appear on Monday.