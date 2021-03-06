Women's Day 2021: 10 iconic women who graced the cover of TIME magazine Updated : March 06, 2021 10:04 AM IST For its March 2021 edition, TIME magazine has featured women leading India's farmers' protests Titled ‘On the Frontlines of India's Farmer Protest', the cover shows about 20 women at the Tikri border on the outskirts of Delhi Published : March 06, 2021 10:04 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply