Women's Day 2021: 10 iconic women who graced the cover of TIME magazine

It's an honour to be featured on the cover of TIME magazine, given the publication's history and reach. For its March edition, the American news magazine has featured women who are leading India's farmers' protests on the international cover page.

TIME's new international cover: "I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be bought." The women leading India's farmers' protests https://t.co/o0IWwWkXHR pic.twitter.com/3TbTvnwiOV — TIME (@TIME) March 5, 2021

Ahead of Women's Day 2021, CNBCTV.com has handpicked 10 iconic women who have graced the cover of TIME magazine in the past. Take a look.

Indira Gandhi: Closer home, India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi featured on Time magazine's cover thrice. She appeared on the cover for the first time in 1966, followed by 1971 and then in 1984, after her assassination.

Marilyn Monroe: The Hollywood diva, who is revered even today, graced the cover of TIME nearly six decades ago on May 14, 1956. The actor has been seen flashing her trademark smile on the landmark cover.

Virginia Woolf: The brilliant mind behind timeless classics like A Room of One’s Own and Between the Acts featured on the cover on April 12, 1937.

Queen Elizabeth II: We couldn't leave the monarch out of the mix. The 94-year-old, made it to the cover in 1952, when she was declared Woman Of The Year.

Ellen DeGeneres: Host and comedian, Ellen DeGeneres, who is also an LGBTQIA+ activist, came out about her own sexuality in the interview on the April 14, 1997 issue of TIME magazine. She featured on the cover, which had a fun and easy vibe about it.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: The iconic First Lady of United States Jacqueline Kennedy featured in the May 30, 1994 issue of the prestigious magazine. She was featured on the cover posthumously.

Margaret Thatcher: The Iron Lady featured on the cover of TIME on December 3, 1990. It was at a time when her Cabinet failed to stand by her in a second round of leadership elections.

Meryl Streep: Meryl Streep, the actor-par-excellence, featured on the cover of the magazine on September 7, 1981. Sporting a white top, the actor captured everyone's attention as if by magic.

Elizabeth Taylor: The iconic Hollywood star featured on the cover on August 22, 1949, against the backdrop of a starry night.