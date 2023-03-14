homeindia NewsWomen must join armed forces but be ready for mental, physical, emotional challenges, says Major Beena Tiwari 
india | Mar 14, 2023 10:44 PM IST

Women must join armed forces but be ready for mental, physical, emotional challenges, says Major Beena Tiwari 

By Shereen Bhan  Mar 14, 2023 10:44 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Speaking at “Future Female Forward - A Women’s Collective” event hosted by CNBC-TV18, Major Beena Tiwari advised women who aspire to join the Indian Army. The event presented by HSBC India, co-presented by HCL Tech, knowledge partner — Deloitte, and associate partner Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday. This summit is a mega initiative to chart a path to make gender parity an inevitable reality.

All the girls looking forward to choosing armed forces as their career option must be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally to face the challenges, said Major Beena Tiwari on Tuesday, speaking at “Future Female Forward - A Women’s Collective” event hosted by CNBC-TV18. 

Recommended Articles

View All

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed

Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The event was presented by HSBC India, co-presented by HCL Tech, knowledge partner — Deloitte, and associate partner Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday. This summit is a mega initiative to chart a path to make gender parity an inevitable reality.
Tiwari was recently a part of the 99 member medical team deployed for Turkey in "Operation Dost" where she and her team treated 3,600 victims of the devastating earthquake.
Also Read: Women as good as men in their ability to take on rigorous work: Admiral Hari Kumar
Speaking at the event, she said, "All the girls who are choosing army as an option for the profession, I think it's a great profession. You should go for it, but you should always keep all the challenges in your mind."
"And if you're looking for adventure travel and meeting new people, the army is a great profession, but you should always be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally to face those challenges," she added. 
She said that parents are the biggest driving force for the girls and  they should motivate their girl child to join the armed forces.
"I think it is better for the nation that women should join the forces. They can show their best talent there. And yes, I will say that support from the family and spouse also plays an important role in that so that the girl can face all those challenges with the best of her efforts."
"I received the first orientation about the army from my family, and it was a great motivation. I must say that like my parents motivated me, every other parent should motivate their girl child looking forward to join army," Major Tiwari added.
Also Read: Cannot look at women's emancipation only from Parliament's perspective, says Smriti Irani
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags