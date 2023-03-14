All the girls looking forward to choosing armed forces as their career option must be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally to face the challenges, said Major Beena Tiwari on Tuesday, speaking at “Future Female Forward - A Women’s Collective” event hosted by CNBC-TV18.

Tiwari was recently a part of the 99 member medical team deployed for Turkey in "Operation Dost" where she and her team treated 3,600 victims of the devastating earthquake.

Speaking at the event, she said, "All the girls who are choosing army as an option for the profession, I think it's a great profession. You should go for it, but you should always keep all the challenges in your mind."

"And if you're looking for adventure travel and meeting new people, the army is a great profession, but you should always be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally to face those challenges," she added.

She said that parents are the biggest driving force for the girls and they should motivate their girl child to join the armed forces.

"I think it is better for the nation that women should join the forces. They can show their best talent there. And yes, I will say that support from the family and spouse also plays an important role in that so that the girl can face all those challenges with the best of her efforts."

"I received the first orientation about the army from my family, and it was a great motivation. I must say that like my parents motivated me, every other parent should motivate their girl child looking forward to join army," Major Tiwari added.