Women in Indian Armed Forces share their experiences, challenges

Women in the Indian armed forces are making their mark now more than ever. The achievements of women in the armed forces achieve are not without challenges. In a discussion with Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18 at News18's Rising India-She Shakti conclave, some women officers explain what they went through to reach they have.

Former Navy Vice Admiral Punita Arora, who was the first Woman Lieutenant General, joined the armed forces in 1968 and has been a part of all the three forces. Arora was amongst the first ones to be commissioned on permanent basis. She shared the challenges that she faced after being commissioned in the forces and said, “The main challenges came from three quarters — first one was my colleagues, second challenge came from my seniors in my own unit and the third challenge was from the organisation itself. The challenges were there because armed forces was mainly a male centric organisation.”

She also spoke that her colleagues thought that she would make excuses in order to avoid work. “In the organisation, there were no rules and regulations meant for the lady officers, everything was for male officers. So as a result, at every level wherever I got posted, I had to convince everybody that I am also going to work. I had to work double to convince them that a lady officer can also perform and perform well,” Arora added.

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy who led the Indian contingent at the Bastille Day Parade last month highlighted that salute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped her list of achievements. Reddy said, “Carrying the might of the entire force that was behind me and leading my contingent gave me all the strength… So when you have the support of the contingent and you have your own strength, then nothing is unbeatable.”

Dr. Seema Rao recalled her time as a combat trainer that challenged her, “Every day was a challenge but I would hone up my skills and I would see that I would give my best. At the end of the day when I would get the respect of those male commandos, it was very satisfying to me because for me this was a selfless service to the country. So it was a wonderful journey and I would never forget the respect that I earned, the satisfaction that I gained out of training them in close quarter battle.”

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who had been a part of UN Peacekeeping Force urged children aspiring to join Armed Forces to put nation above all and provide selfless service. Colonel Sofiya said, “I would like to give few rules for the kids… be bold, brave and dynamic, be disciplined, courageous, have your own legacy, create your own destiny, manage time and always think about country first.”

During the event, Sonal V. Misra, Inspector General, CRPF told women who wish to join the forces, not to hold themselves back. The organisation is accepting women with open arms, according to Misra who said, “Women at the right decision making level can be the catalyst for you. So don’t hold yourself back that is my message to the young generation.”