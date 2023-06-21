CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsWomen globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks

Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks

Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 21, 2023 10:43:30 AM IST (Published)

The WEF’s Gender Gap Index measures gender parity in 146 countries and across four areas: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment. Overall parity has improved by 4.1 percentage points since the WEF launched the index in 2006.

The latest Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, noted that women worldwide may have to wait for another 131 years to achieve gender parity with men. This estimation means that gender equality may not be fully realised until the year 2154.

The "Global Gender Gap Report 2023", which assesses equality across various sectors including the economy, politics, health, and education, noted that the overall gender gap closed by a mere 0.3 percent compared to the previous year.
India, in particular, demonstrated a partial recovery, according to the report, closing 64.3 percent of its overall gender gap. The country's ranking stood at 127th on the global index, an improvement by eight positions and 1.4 percentage points since the previous year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X