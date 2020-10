In a relief to the women commuters in Mumbai, the Western Railways has allowed them in the suburban local trains for limited hours from October 21.

I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm & after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 20, 2020

The move comes after the Maharashtra state government had written to the Central and Western Railways to let the women passengers take local trains between 11 am to 3 pm and then 7 pm onwards till the end of the local services for the day.

This means that the women from essential as well as non-essential services would be allowed to take trains for their commute during the limited hours.

The request applies to all local trains under the central and western railways.