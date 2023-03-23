Woman who harboured Amritpal Singh in Haryana arrested

A woman who allegedly kept radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district has been arrested by the Haryana police in Shahabad on Thursday.
A woman who allegedly kept radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district has been arrested by the Haryana police in Shahabad on Thursday.
"We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told PTI over phone.
With this arrest, it is likely that Amritpal Singh has fled Punjab after he gave the slip to the police during a crackdown in Jalandhar last week. Singh is wanted for barging into a police station in Jalandhar with followers of his Waris Punjab De outfit last month demanding the release of one of its members. They had brandished weapons and threatened the police.
In Punjab, police arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of Amritpal Singh. The arrested man was identified as Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district.
Gill used to display weapons in pictures and videos on social media without having an arms licence. An FIR against him has been registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the DSP added.
Officials said their investigation has revealed that Gill was also involved in the police station barging at Ajnala. Ajnala police will separately take action against him.
Photographs and CCTV footage, that have emerged on social media, have shown the fugitive using several vehicles, including a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, and a motorbike, to escape with some of his aides.
Police said they have recovered the motorbike near a canal in Jalandhar and efforts are on to nab the Khalistan sympathiser.
The state government had suspended mobile internet and SMS services in parts of Punjab after the police crackdown began. While it has lifted the restrictions gradually in most areas such as Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala sub-division and Mohali, the restrictions are still in place in some other areas.
On Thursday, the state home affairs department said the curbs have been extended in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts till Friday noon "in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".
(With agencies inputs)
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Mar 23, 2023 4:02 PM IST
