Woman allegedly pulled out of her car and beaten for honking at man in Gurgaon

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 20, 2023 12:49:35 PM IST (Published)

The woman alleged that the accused overtook her car and stopped blocked her way near MDI chowk, he then pulled her out of her vehicle and slapped her multiple times.

A woman was allegedly thrashed by a man for honking during a traffic jam in Gurgaon. The incident took place at MDI Chowk on  Wednesday (January 18), as per a complaint filed by the woman. She alleged that the accused stopped his car in front of her, pulled her out and slapped her multiple times.

The Gurgaon Sector 48 resident is an executive with a financial firm. She said that she suffered injuries to the ear, nose and face in the alleged assault.


The woman said she was stuck in traffic at the MDI Chowk around 9.30 am, when she used the car's horn which reportedly angered the driver in another car.

"As the jam cleared, the accused tailed my car. Soon, he overtook me and blocked the way on the MDI Chowk flyover. He then dragged me out of my car and slapped me multiple times. He also threatened to kill me and said he would come to my house to beat me again," the woman said in her complaint, Times of India reported.

The man fled the scene as soon as people gathered at the spot. However, the woman noted down the car's registration number and alerted the police control room. The police reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital. The woman was discharged after preliminary treatment.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 18 Police station against the unknown man under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman).

The police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused, SHO inspector Haresh Kumar said as per a PTI report.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
