'Wise to open primary schools first as kids handle infection better,' says ICMR chief

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said that it will be wise to begin with the primary section once India considers reopening schools.

He said that children have a lower number of ace receptors to which virus attaches, making them much better at handling viral infections than adults.

Bhargava, however, stressed that for such a step to be considered, it must be ensured that school teachers and other support staff members are vaccinated.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR's) latest national serosurvey has found that the seroprevalence among those aged six to nine was 57.2 percent which is very similar to adults.

In some countries, particularly the Scandinavian ones, they (authorities) did not shut down their primary schools during the first, second or third wave... whatever (COVID-19) waves they had, their primary schools were always open. "So, once India starts considering opening schools, it will be wise to begin with the primary schools. Also, we have to ensure that all support staff members, be it school bus drivers or teachers, are vaccinated," Bhargava said.

India on Tuesday recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

