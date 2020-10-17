India Will never cede 'even an inch' of territory to China, Indian Army is always battle-ready, says Amit Shah Updated : October 17, 2020 09:34 PM IST In an interview to editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said India will never cede “even an inch” of territory to China. Shah added that militaries of both countries are talking to each other and the diplomatic channels of communication are also open. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.