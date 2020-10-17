  • SENSEX
Will never cede 'even an inch' of territory to China, Indian Army is always battle-ready, says Amit Shah

Updated : October 17, 2020 09:34 PM IST

In an interview to editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said India will never cede “even an inch” of territory to China.
Shah added that militaries of both countries are talking to each other and the diplomatic channels of communication are also open.
