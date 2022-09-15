Will develop home-grown model to assess logistics cost, aim to lower it to global benchmark of 8-9%: Govt sources

By Abhimanyu Sharma

Ahead of the launch of the National Logistics Policy by the Centre, government sources have indicated that the plan is to reduce the logistics cost to the global benchmark of 8 percent to 9 percent from the prevailing 13 percent as claimed in various reports, while the government is yet to quantify the cost reduction target due to the move.

However, sources clarified that the cost of logistics also depends on the structure of an economy and that global ranks are often based on a general impression and not necessarily data.

Pointing to the high ranks secured by small nations in surveys on low logistics cost due to better connectivity between various modes of transport, government sources agreed that there's no end to improvement, where India had held the 44th rank in the Logistics Performance Index of the Global Rankings 2018 issued by the World Bank

14 states have already made a logistics policy of their own, while 13 other states currently have their respective policies in the draft stage.

Even as discussions have begun on a home-grown model to assess the cost of logistics, sources revealed that 30 digital systems working in the logistics arena across 7 central ministries will be integrated.

Having studied intermodality of infrastructure and the logistics policy of 10 countries, government sources said that over 200 standards developed in the official handbook will slowly be brought in for interoperability.

Finding a need to mainstream logistics courses into education curriculum; the Union Ministries for Human Resource Development and Skill development ministries working together to introduce such courses.

The ease of logistics services portal has developed to reduce separate paperwork needed for different modes of transport in India, for which a national single window has also been developed.

The portal is addressing various issues raised by 100-odd logistics associations and has on-boarded 35 terminals developed by the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways, 300 cargo terminals being developed by Railways and 32 nodes being developed by the DPIIT.

Answering concerns raised over performance of individual departments in the LEADS report, government sources said that such reports and the Ease of doing business rankings will start nudging departments to work better.