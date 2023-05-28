Why was there a need for a new Parliament building and Legislative Infrastructure? Govt. explains in 8 points

To allay criticism over the new parliament building and the Central Vista, the government laid out a few pointers to explain the rationale behind its creation. Strengthening legislative work, ensuring environmental sustainability and providing secure residence to the Prime Minister and Vice President are among the key reasons.

The Central Vista Project where the new parliament building stands has come under heavy criticism from the opposition since its inception. Some even touting it as the Prime Minister’s ‘personal vanity project’, to provide a counter to these allegations, the government has listed a slew of objectives for the new legislative infrastructure.

Strengthening Legislature Efficiency

This brand-new Parliament for the 73 year-old Republic features modern facilities to cater to the requirements of today’s legislature needs. Once the existing Parliament undergoes renovation, both structures will be utilized together. Additionally, there are plans to build a separate building to accommodate offices of Members of Parliament.

Enhancing Administration Efficiency

Currently, 39 Ministries are situated within the Central Vista area, while 12 Ministries have offices outside of it. The goal is to relocate all 51 Ministries into the 10 CCS buildings to enhance coordination, collaboration, and administrative efficiencies. The buildings in the Central Vista will accommodate approximately 54,000 personnel, fulfilling both present and future requirements of the Ministries.

Secure Residence For Prime Minister & Vice President

Work is underway to develop secure residential accommodations for both the Vice President and the Prime Minister. These residents will be situated north of the North Block and south of the South Block respectively. Consolidating the offices and residences at the same ocation will minimize infrastructure redundancies and contribute to improved traffic management within the national capital.

Provide Adequate Executive Offices

A well-equipped Executive Enclave is being designed to accommodate offices of the Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat. This to ensure cohesive working spaces for better productivity.

Ensure Sustainability

The proposed developments promote environmental sustainability and enhance public spaces. In line with this vision, the New India Garden is being designed near River Yamuna, effectively extending the Central Vista axis by 2.24 km. A National Biodiversity Arboretum is also planned near Raisina which will feature endangered plants of India.

Preserve Cultural Facilities

The new legislative infrastructure will undergo a transformation which will house state-of-the-art facilities, all while ensuring the country’s cultural heritage is safeguarded. The North and South Blocks will be repurposed to accommodate the National Museum, showcasing exhibits of 'India up to 1857' and 'India since 1857' respectively. Additionally, a dedicated facility is planned adjacent to the historic National Archives of India building to incorporate modern amenities.

Restoring The Original Symmetry

The initial blueprint of the Central Vista featured a strong geometry, symmetry, and a ceremonial path. Another objective of the plan is to revive the original symmetry, while also honoring the historical significance.

Promote Connectivity

The project aims to enhance connectivity and reduce reliance on private vehicles. As part of this vision, an underground Automated People Mover, spanning approximately 3.1 km, will be constructed. This will cater to the commuting needs of government employees and provide access to the existing metro network. This connectivity extends to the National Capital Region.