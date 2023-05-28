English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsWhy was there a need for a new Parliament building and Legislative Infrastructure? Govt. explains in 8 points

    Why was there a need for a new Parliament building and Legislative Infrastructure? Govt. explains in 8 points

    Why was there a need for a new Parliament building and Legislative Infrastructure? Govt. explains in 8 points
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 6:12:17 PM IST (Published)

    To allay criticism over the new parliament building and the Central Vista, the government laid out a few pointers to explain the rationale behind its creation. Strengthening legislative work, ensuring environmental sustainability and providing secure residence to the Prime Minister and Vice President are among the key reasons.

    The Central Vista Project where the new parliament building stands has come under heavy criticism from the opposition since its inception. Some even touting it as the Prime Minister’s ‘personal vanity project’, to provide a counter to these allegations, the government has listed a slew of objectives for the new legislative infrastructure.
    Follow Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 LIVE blog here
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X