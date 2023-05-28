Why was there a need for a new Parliament building and Legislative Infrastructure? Govt. explains in 8 points

To allay criticism over the new parliament building and the Central Vista, the government laid out a few pointers to explain the rationale behind its creation. Strengthening legislative work, ensuring environmental sustainability and providing secure residence to the Prime Minister and Vice President are among the key reasons.

The Central Vista Project where the new parliament building stands has come under heavy criticism from the opposition since its inception. Some even touting it as the Prime Minister’s ‘personal vanity project’, to provide a counter to these allegations, the government has listed a slew of objectives for the new legislative infrastructure.