Why Uday Kotak’s fingers are crossed

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 is about to land on the moon’s surface. If the rover lands successfully, it would make India the first nation to land on the moon’s south pole. Meanwhile, India’s R Praggnanandhaa is playing against Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup Final.

Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank told CNBC-TV18 that he is keeping his fingers crossed while wishing that India gets both right – the Chess World Championship and the Moon landing.

Uday Kotak added that he is hoping that India succeeds with a smooth landing on the lunar surface with Chandrayaan-3 . "It is quite amazing that two major events are happening today – the Chess World Cup where India’s 18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa is playing against five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen," Kotak said.

R Praggnanandhaa is playing the second match of the FIDE Chess World Cup final after the match played on Tuesday ended in a draw. The 18-year-old has become the first Indian ever since Anand in 2002 to enter the semis of the Chess World Cup.

The ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 is slated to land on the lunar surface around 6- 6:15 pm in a move that would make India the first nation to land its rover on moon's south pole.

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the Moon, people from different parts of the country are extending good wishes for the success of the lunar mission. Many actors, politicians, bureaucrats and well-wishers are cheering for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and sharing their excitement on social media.