From Neetu Kapoor's comeback to Varun-Kiara, why 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is making waves on the Internet

If there’s been a film we have been restlessly waiting for in 2022, it’s been 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. The Raj Mehta directorial has several elements that make it a much-awaited film for this year. The trailer and music videos have already promised us an entertainer that will not disappoint us. Moreover, Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback to the Bollywood industry after a long hiatus. From 'The Punjaabban' song to YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli's debut, the film has already won a million hearts. And, a day ahead of its release, we will talk about why is the film making waves on the Internet.

1. Neetu Kapoor’s comeback

Neetu Kapoor’s charm still remains in many hearts. The veteran actress is making a comeback after a hiatus of seven years. She took a break from films to focus on her family life. In recent years, she was seen in movies like 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Besharam' in small roles opposite her husband late Rishi Kapoor. Raj Mehta’s 'JugJugg Jeeyo is 'her major comeback in the industry. And, we can’t wait to see her spell her charm on us once again.

2. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani sharing screen for the first time

Ever since we laid our eyes on the first look poster of 'JugJugg Jeeyo', we were stunned. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat. Their on-screen chemistry, in the trailers and music videos, has been very well welcomed by fans.

3. The Punjaabban song is a hit

'The Punjaabban' song is the new party anthem of the year. The song became an instant hit. And, Bollywood is celebrating the track in crazy ways. From Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, almost everyone in B-Town is grooving to the peppy number.

4. Prajakta Koli’s Bollywood debut

YouTube star Prajakta Koli needs no introduction. She is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Can we call it a perfect debut already? Prajakta has impressed everyone with her acting skills in the Netflix series ' Mismatched'. And, now, fans want to see how she performs on the big screen.

5. Will the film rule the box office?

The ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ team members are leaving no stone unturned with the promotions. From dancing with fans to Anil Kapoor's humour, the crew has ticked all the boxes. It will be interesting to see if it is an entertainer that stands up to the expectations of the audience.

Are you excited to watch ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’?