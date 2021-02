The government is in the process of finalising a new labour code, and it may offer organisations the flexibility of just four working days in a week, instead of the current norm of five or six. However, the working hours limit (48 hours) will remain the same, said Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra on Monday.

A report published on Elle.com says Denmark, with the shortest working hours in the EU as workers put in over four hours less than the UK, has a 23.5 percent higher productivity.