Why look for Shivling in every mosque, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gyanvapi case

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the court's decision on the Gyanvapi mosque case should be accepted by all and asked why is there a need to look for a 'Shivling' in every mosque.

"...We shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and we are doing something as per that, it is alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?..." the RSS chief said.

#WATCH | "...We shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate dispute? We have devotion towards #Gyanvapi and we are doing something as per that, it is alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?..." says RSS chief as he speaks on Gyanvapi mosque issue. pic.twitter.com/eYLmaEEQY4 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022 He said, "Now the issue of Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi) is going on. There is history and we cannot change it. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it." He said, "Now the issue of Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi) is going on. There is history and we cannot change it. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it."

"It happened when Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, Devsthans were demolished to weaken the fortitude of the people who wanted freedom. There are thousands of such temples," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat also claimed that the ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too.

"Issues were raised over places in which Hindus have a special devotion. Hindus don't think against Muslims. The ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence and suppress morale. So Hindus feel they (religious places) should be restored," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

But he said the Sangh did not want to say anything on this issue. "We had said what we had to say on November 9 that there was Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. We joined in it, though it was against our nature, due to some historical reasons, and due to the situation at that time. We completed that work and now we do not want to pursue any more agitations," he said.

Emphasising mutual agreement, Bhagwant said everyone involved in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute should find a way out.

"But as this does not happen every time and people approach courts, the decision of the court should be accepted by all considering the justice system as sacred and supreme," Bhagwat said.

The Gyanvapi case pertains to a plea filed by a group of women who had sought permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are installed on an outer wall of the mosque.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)