Why Jacqueline Fernandez hasn't been arrested yet, Court askes ED as it reserves bail order till Friday

By Nishtha Pandey

The ED's main arguments in court against the actor getting bail were that she attempted to leave the country, didn't comply with the authorities, and was the subject of severe charges. A Lookout Circular (LOC) had already been sent in airports by the agency, which looks into financial crimes, to prevent the actor from leaving the country.

The Enforcement Directorate faced tough questions in the court today as it opposed the bail for actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

"“Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?” the court asked the Enforcement Directorate as reported by NDTV.

Meanwhile Delhi court will pronounce its order on whether to grant regular bail to the actress on Friday in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved the order for Friday after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actror as well as the ED.

The court will hear arguments on the charge on November 24.

Jacqueline has been named as an accused in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a jail.

The actor's lawyer had earlier moved a bail plea before the court, on which, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) . Jacqueline was then granted bail by the Patiala House Court in Delhi on a bail bond of Rs 50,000. The ED had filed a chargesheet against Jacqueline earlier this month, naming her as an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. She was interrogated for around eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline knew about Chandrashekhar’s involvement in criminal activities but she chose to overlook them and indulged in financial transactions with the conman.

The ED also said that Jacqueline had used proceeds of crime and bought valuable gifts for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad which amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

(with inputs from PTI)