Why is the govt saying Global Hunger Index does not really measure hunger?

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022. In Asia, Afghanistan with a rank of 109 is the only country behind India. Neighbouring countries Pakistan (99), Bangladesh (84), Nepal (81) and Sri Lanka (64) have all fared better than India.

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday raised concerns over India's ranking in Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, where New Delhi was ranked 107 out of 121 countries.

The government said on October 18 that the report deliberately ignores the tremendous efforts made by the Indian government to ensure food security for the population, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

According to the government's view, GHI does not really measure hunger. The GHI is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

According to ICMR, the indicators of undernourishment, stunting, wasting and child mortality do not measure hunger per se as these are not the manifestations of hunger alone. Many of the measures that are used to evolve an index that measures hunger are probably contextual, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The GHI exaggerates the measure of hunger, lacks statistical vigour, has a problem with multiple counts, and gives higher representation to under-five children, according to multiple people familiar with the development.

Undernourishment, stunting, wasting and child mortality are not the consequences of hunger alone, as these manifestations are seen among the relatively rich as well, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

According to NFHS-2015-16 & NSSO, the measured proportions of undernourishment, stunted and wasted children in the two wealth quantiles (4th and 5th) were 7.3, 25.7 and 18.6 percent, respectively, while the under-five mortality per 1000 live births was 25.8, sources close to the development said.

The government sources said in the NFHS-4 data, stunting (27.1-38.2 percent) and wasting (14.2-20.4 percent) were significantly prevalent among children of normal body mass index and overweight mothers.

Also, the inclusion of stunting as an indicator in GHI has an implicit assumption that those who are hungry are likely to be short-statured. This can be contested since a child's height is dependent on both maternal and paternal stature, said people familiar with the matter.

Further, in India, stunting has been declining rapidly even among the underprivileged. Thus, it would not be correct to relate stunting in under-five children to hunger alone, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been labelled "serious." In 2021, India ranked 101 out of 116 countries, while in 2020 the country was placed in 94th position.

South Asia, the region with the world's highest hunger level, has the highest child stunting rate and by far the highest child wasting rate in the world, the report said.

The prevalence of undernourishment rose in India from 14.6 percent in 2018-2020 to 16.3 percent in 2019-2021. This translates into 224.3 million people in India being undernourished out of the total 828 million people globally.

Child wasting which is a strong predictor of mortality among children under five years of age also worsened from 15.1 percent in 2012-16 to 19.3 percent in 2017-21.