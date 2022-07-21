    Home

    Why is paneer butter masala trending on Twitter

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    As the trend spiked, famous figures like Shashi Tharoor have also joined the conversation over paneer butter masala and took a subtle jibe.

    There is a new Twitter sensation in town, and it is no less than a celebrity. The latest trending topic on Twitter is the beloved ‘paneer butter masala’, a dish loved by millions. However, it is not the love for the dish that has got it trending. The trend started amid the row over 5 percent GST on packaged daily use food items like curd, paneer etc.
    As per the government’s new notification, consumers will have to pay 5 percent GST on pre-packed food items, including paneer. Netizens reacted creatively to this news and some Twitter users even started making calculations on how much more the dish, paneer butter masala will cost now. This quickly caught momentum and memes and jokes started trending on Twitter.
     
    The iconic scene of 3 Idiots where Raju’s mom is seen making a comment on paneer price was brought back to life by netizens.
     
    People even urged Zomato and Swiggy to not send them notifications about ordering paneer butter masala anymore as they can’t afford it!
    ALSO READ: 
     
     
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also joined the conversation over paneer butter masala and took a subtle jibe at the implementation of GST is his own style.
    While the hike in prices of paneer has given rise to a rather hilarious trend, others are upset over the new GST rules. Apart from food items, the new GST rules will also lead to an increase in hospital bills as 5 percent GST on hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 is also imposed. New GST rules will also raise prices of hotel rooms, diamonds, and other essential food items. Social media users have not been happy about the overall hikes.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
