Why is Dhanteras considered auspicious for buying gold in India?

Mini Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is marked as the first day of the five-day Diwali celebration and it holds special importance for the Hindu business community.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner and preparations for the grand festival are peaking. The first day of celebrations will be marked by Dhanteras where people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, this festival is one of the most important among all Hindu festivals, especially in the business community.

This year festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23. On this day, people buy gold and silver, and other things as it is considered auspicious.

Why is it auspicious to buy gold on Dhanteras?

The word Dhanteras comes from ‘Dhan’ meaning wealth, and ‘teras’ meaning the 13th day of the month on which it is celebrated.

On this day people worship Goddess Lakshmi symbolised by a one-rupee coin and Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. Businesses across the country decorate their office premises and worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day as well.

Dhanteras has several interesting stories tied to it that suggest why buying gold is considered auspicious on this day.

According to one such story of Dhanteras, a prophecy had indicated to 16-year-old King Hima and his newlywed wife that the king will die on the fourth day of their marriage.

Thus, to keep her husband awake and safe, the new bride is believed to have made a heap of her ornaments and gold and silver coins at the entrance of the king’s sleeping chamber to protect him and she sang songs and narrated stories to the king to keep him awake.

The next day, when the God of Death, Yama, came to take the king, his eyes were dazzled by the blinding gold and silver, and he was unable to enter the king’s chamber. Yama is then believed to have climbed the heap of wealth where he sat and listened to the songs and stories of the queen. Impressed by the queen’s efforts, Yama left silently without taking the king.

Since then, buying gold or silver on this day or other forms of ‘Dhan’, is considered auspicious as it is considered to keep death and evil away.

Another story of Hindu mythology suggests that on this day Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold in her hands during ‘samudra manthan’ and to get blessed by her, people invest in gold during this time to increase their prosperity with her blessings.