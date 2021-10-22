Why India is among 11 'countries of concern' in US report on climate crisis

US intelligence agencies have categorised India and 10 other nations as being "highly vulnerable" to climate change, that could lead to more frequent droughts, heat waves, and water and power scarcity.

The report, National Intelligence Estimate, prepared by the Office of Director of National Intelligence, warns of geopolitical tensions and US security risks as a result of global warming.

According to the assessment by US intelligence agencies, Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security, five of these 11 countries are in South and East Asia -- India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Afghanistan and North Korea. Apart from this, the report identified Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Honduras, Iraq and Colombia as "countries of concern."

“Building resilience in these countries and region would probably be especially helpful in mitigating future risks to US interests,” the report said.

These countries are likely to face “warming temperatures, more extreme weather, and disruption to ocean patterns that will threaten their energy, food, water, and health security,” said the report.

India could see frequent and intense cyclones that will contaminate water sources and increase vector-borne diseases. Incidences of dengue will rise in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Iraq.

There will be a huge loss of biodiversity in these 11 countries, leading to extinction of plants and animals.

Poor governance, weak infrastructure and endemic corruption will prevent these countries, including India, from adapting to changes caused by climate crisis.

The report said India and China will play a critical role in determining the trajectory of global warming. At present, China and India are the first and fourth-largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. Although the two nations are incorporating renewable and low-carbon energy sources, several factors are limiting their displacement of coal.

“India almost certainly will increase its emissions as it develops economically. Indian officials have not committed to a net-zero target date and have instead called on countries with larger economies to reduce emissions,” the report said.

The report highlights water disputes as a key geopolitical flashpoint in India and South Asia. Transboundary tensions may increase over shared surface and groundwater basins as climate change triggers water insecurity.

At present, Pakistan depends on downstream surface water from glacier-fed rivers in India for irrigation in the neighbouring country.