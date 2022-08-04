Why did Nitin Gadkari call himself 'father of expressway toll in India'?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Union Minister made the remark while responding to queries in Rajya Sabha where members expressed concerns over toll plazas being set up inside city limits.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha that he was the ‘'father of toll tax in India’. He made the remark on Wednesday while responding to supplementary queries in Question Hour where members expressed concerns over the setting up of toll plazas on expressways that are inside the city limits.

What led to the remark?

The Union minister, who is often praised for the performance of his ministry, assured the members that the issue that leads to the local population paying toll tax even when commuting within the city will be rectified and claimed the problem had arisen under the UPA rule.

He said before 2014, under the UPA government, tolls were introduced near the city area, and everyone had to pay. "This is very unfortunate and unlawful," he said, as per an NDTV report.

Here is why Nitin Gadkari thinks he is the father of expressway toll in the country

The Union Minister added that "fortunately or unfortunately, I am the father of this toll since I created the toll system for the first time in this country, and the first BOT (build-operate-transfer) project was Thane in Maharashtra.”

The first-of-its-kind Mumbai-Pune Expressway BOT (build-operate-transfer) project was undertaken during Gadkari's tenure as PWD minister in the Maharashtra government between 1995 and 1999.

People in the city often use only 10 km of the expressway road that falls within the city, but they are made to pay the toll for the entire 75 km.

Gadkari remarked that this is wrong, and he will rectify this. He assured that this problem will be solved and said the new system which is going to be launched will see that the city area is eliminated and so that there will be no charge on the people who use the expressway within the city limits.