A social media storm was triggered after a T-shirt featuring a photo of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was listed on Flipkart with a quote referring to his depression. This irked his fans and they urged people to #BoycottFlipkart.

The artwork on the T-shirt accompanied words “Depression is like drowning” at the bottom. An image of the listing was shared on Twitter by Sushant’s fans following which #BoycottFlipkart has been trending since Tuesday. Flipkart seems to have taken down the T-shirt from the website.

Soulless creatures trying to mint money at other person's suffering.. Disgusting @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Can you remove this hurtful product from your platform. #BoycottFlipkart https://t.co/dNzrSuELI8 — Vandana - #CBIforPalghar (@iamwhat31702379) July 26, 2022

One Twitter user said that people have not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death and this T-shirt design is utterly hurtful. The user demanded Flipkart to take down the T-shirt and apologise for the mistake in screening such products.

Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice..Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/wEVLPYl5EH— Kashyap (@Kashyap_updates) July 26, 2022

Several others also filed grievances at Flipkart and even served a notice against the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a defaming quote.

Update

I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen.Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants— Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

Many are calling out the label for designing the T-shirt in a cheap attempt to make profit while others criticised Flipkart for marketing it on their site.

Earlier, snack brand Bingo and its brand ambassador Ranveer Singh had come under fire from SSR fans for an ad that seemed to mock the late actor. In the ad titled ‘Beta aage kya plan hai’, Ranveer Singh was shown attending a house party when an elder person asks him about his future plans. Ranveer, after having a Bingo chip, starts speaking about scientific terms like 'photons', 'algorithm', ‘paradox’ and aliens that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly loved to talk about.

Fans also criticised Ranveer Singh for wearing clothes in the style of Sushant in the ad. Fans believed that Ranveer “mocked" the late actor by talking about science and copying his style. A similar hashtag, #BoycottBingo also trended on Twitter with netizens demanding the advertisement to be pulled down.