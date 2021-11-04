0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • WHO’s approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin facilitates travel for Indians: S Jaishankar

WHO’s approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin facilitates travel for Indians: S Jaishankar

Profile image
By PTI  | IST (Updated)
Mini

He said it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

WHO’s approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin facilitates travel for Indians: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the WHO's decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. He said it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
"Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Jaishankar tweeted.
Also Read
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a "significant" step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

India records 12,885 new COVID-19 cases, 461 deaths in 24 hours as of Nov 4

Next Article

WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin; 'Significant' step, says pharma major

next story