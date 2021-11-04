WHO’s approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin facilitates travel for Indians: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the WHO's decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. He said it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Jaishankar tweeted.

Welcome @WHO’s decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity.Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi’s vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat.A Happier Diwali.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2021

Also Read