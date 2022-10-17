    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Who was Vaishali Takkar: Sasural Simar Ka actress, died by suicide

    Takkar, who is also famous for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was found dead in her home in Indore on Sunday

    TV actor Vaishali Takkar, famous for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, was found dead at her home in Indore on October 16.

    Takkar was found hanging by her family at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

    A suicide note was recovered that suggested that the actress was stressed and being harassed by her businessman neighbour Rahul Navlani, ANI quoted assistant commissioner of police M Rahman as saying. The police have launched a manhunt for Navlani, who is absconding.

    Takkar has worked in several TV shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ye Wada Raha, Ye hai Ashiqui, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Laal Ishq, Vish ya Amrit and Manmohini 2.

    Who was Vaishali Takkar?

    Vaishali Takkar was born on July 15, 1992, in Madhya Pradesh. She graduated from Educational Multimedia Research Center (EMRC) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in 2014, ETimes reported.

    After completing her education, Takkar shifted to Mumbai and started acting in TV shows. Her debut television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was the longest-running drama on Star Plus. She played the role of Sanjana in the TV show from 2015 to 2016.

    In 2016, Takkar acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Between August 2016 and December 2017, Takkar was seen as Anjali Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka, featuring Rohan Mehra and Sidharth Shivpuri, India Today reported. She next appeared as Shivani in SAB TV's Super Sisters in 2018. Takkar was cast as Netra in Colors TV's Vish Ya Amrit after that. Between November 2019 and June 2020, Takkar appeared as Ananya/Mansi in Zee TV's Manmohini 2. She was last seen as Kanak Shivraj Pratap Singh Thakur in Rakshabandhan.

    She was awarded for her negative lead role in 'Sasural Simar Ka' television show, according to ETimes.

    Engagement and break up

    In April 2021, Takkar announced her engagement by sharing a video of her Roka ceremony on Instagram. The actress said she was getting married to Kenya-based dental surgeon Dr Abhinandan Singh. However, in just a month, the couple called off their engagement.

    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
