Noted women’s rights activist and Padma Bhushan recipient Ela Bhatt passed away on Wednesday, November 2, at an Ahmedabad hospital following a brief illness. She was 89.

A passionate Gandhian, Elaben, as she was called, was the founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), which is one of the largest women’s cooperatives and national trade unions in the country. Registered in 1972, the organisation was born out of a textile trade union and boasts of a membership base of over 2.1 million self-employed women workers from across 18 states and units abroad.

A family active in social causes

Ela was born on September 7, 1933, in Ahmedabad in a family which was deeply interested and active in social causes. Her father Sumant Bhatt was a lawyer, who served as a district judge. He was later appointed as the Charity Commissioner for Bombay and then Gujarat states where he supervised the work of all charitable organisations. Ela’s mother Vanalila Vyas served as the secretary of the Gujarat branch of the All-India Women's Conference for some time. The organisation, founded by Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay in 1927, worked to bring about educational and social reforms.

Ela studied at the Sarwajanik Girls High School in Surat in 1948 and graduated from MTB (Maganlal Thakordas Balmukunddas) Arts College in Surat in English in 1952. She then studied law at Sir L.A. Shah Law College in Ahmedabad, from where she passed out with a gold medal for her work in Hindu law in 1954.

For some time, Ela taught English at the Shrimati Nathibai Damodardas Thackarsey Women's University in Bombay. However, she joined the legal department of India’s oldest union for textile workers -- the Textile Labour Association (TLA) – in 1955 at the invitation of two of the organisation's founders, Anasuyaben Surabhai and Shankarlal Banker.

A Gandhian

Ela was greatly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and his Satyagraha movement. For some time, she served as the chairperson of the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT). The TLA was also born out of the textile workers' strike of 1917 led by Surabhai, Banker and Gandhi.

Founding SEWA

Ela founded SEWA in 1972 with the aim to organise self-employed women into a union. At the onset, Ela encountered difficulty in registering SEWA with the government as the law stated that a union was only meant for those who worked for someone else. Ela convinced the government that a union could exist for the self-employed as well to ensure their economic development and protection against exploitation by employers. The government agreed with Ela and SEWA was registered in 1972 under the Trade Union Act of 1926.

Other organisations

Ela established a cooperative bank in 1974 to provide small loans to women. She also co-founded the global network of microfinance organisations, Women’s World Banking (WWB), and remained its chairperson from 1984-1988.

She served as a Rajya Sabha MP till 1989. Ela was also the adviser to international organisations such as the World Bank. In 2007, she became a part of the group of world leaders called the Elders, which was founded by Nelson Mandela to promote human rights and peace.

She also served as chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith, a university founded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Known as a ‘gentle revolutionary’, Ela Bhatt was awarded the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, Padma Shri, in 1985. She also received the third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in 1986. In 2011, Ela Bhatt was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for her efforts in empowering women through entrepreneurship. In 1977, Ela Bhatt won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership.

